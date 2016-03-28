The College of New Jersey Logo

Mayo Business Plan Competition Finalists

For the fourth year in a row, a team with an engineering student made it to the finals in the Mayo Business Plan competition. There were two teams with engineering students in the semifinals leading up to this stage. Total prize money this year was $50,000 with a $30,000 top prize!

The winners were announced April 6th, and the First Place prize of $30,000 was awarded to Nic Freschi and Cody Combs of Solar Divide. Lions’ Laundry earned the Second Place prize of $14,000 and Elementary Robotics received the Third Place prize of $6,000.

Here are the teams that competed with engineering students:

 

Elementary Robotics (3rd place)

Sarah Sleiman – Business Open Options, freshman
Skyler Maxwell – Electrical Engineering, freshman
Megha Rathi – Business Open Options, freshman
Dominic Edward Clark – Management, freshman

Drake Seasonal (semi finalists)

Nicholas Cuzzola – Mechanical Engineering, senior
Joseph Martinico – Computer Engineering, senior

 

