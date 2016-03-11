The College of New Jersey Logo

TCF ’16 at TCNJ March 19th!

TCF, the oldest computer festival in the world, will be held on TCNJ’s campus on March 19th.

TCF includes:

  • an array of talks on hot topics of general interest in computing, Internet and technology
  • themed workshops and hands-on educational sessions
  • a vendor hall with an assortment of cool stuff, and tech bargains
  • keynote address and concluding banquet

This year’s keynote speaker will be Chris Brogan, Founder and CEO of AssureNet will be our keynote speaker for 2016.

For TCF’s website and information on purchasing tickets, click here.

For scheduling and more information, please view this printable pdf here.

