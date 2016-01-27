TCNJ Teams Place at TEECA Conference 2015

What is technology?

This was the all-encompassing question that junior Urban Elementary education and iSTEM with Technology Specialization Erika Fidacaro and junior Elementary Education and STEM major Megan Esposito had to explain in just 10 minutes at the 2015 Technology and Engineering Education Collegiate Association (TEECA), Eastern Regional Conference, from Nov. 8 to 10. Out of seven categories, TCNJ teams placed first in K-5 STEM and Teaching Lesson, while placing second in Problem Solving, Manufacturing, and the Technology Challenge.

Ultimately earning first place in the Teaching Lesson competition for grades 6-12, the dynamic team sought to clarify the characteristics and comprehension of various types of technology for sixth grade students. For their presentation, Fidacaro acted as the teacher and Esposito took on the role of a narrator. Fidacaro taught the lesson plan as if she were in a normal classroom setting and paused for further explanation conduced by her partner, Esposito. An element that stood Fidacaro and Esposito’s lesson plan from the eight other teams was their application of interactive activities to fully engage the judges.

“Rather than making a lesson plan involving a PowerPoint lecture, we made sure to include hands on group activities to make the students more engaged,” Esposito explained. “I believe that Erika and I were so successful with our lesson plan because of our background and experience that we have gained thus far at TCNJ.”

Winning the top award in their category was not the only rewarding part of the pair’s TEECA experience. Though not knowing exactly what to expect at the Conference, Fidacaro found herself pleasantly surprised by the team building and hands-on exercises that sharply contrasted from the normal lecture-style presentations at conferences she’d previously attended.

“I really think TEECA is a true reflection of the underlying goals and expectations of the Technology Education and iSTEM programs at TCNJ,” Fidacaro explained. “I personally gained a handful of team building skills and techniques I could implement in my future classroom.”

In the K-5 STEM category at TEECA, an alternative question was posed. Teams were required not only to find, but also demonstrate a solution to the hypothetical dilemma of a small seaside village that mandated a higher quantity of fish caught from a steep cliff-side that too involved wind-power.

Marissa Capobianco, junior Elementary Education and iSTEM major and part of the TCNJ team that placed first in this competition, decided to construct a spinning pinwheel that whirled up a string attached to the fish. Counting Capobianco, the team members included Nicole Breccia, Tara O’leary, and Alanna Jenkins. For the presentation component of the day the team documented their design process and additionally devised a lesson plan that explained how this activity could be applied using several different methods.

“It was really fun trying to figure out a solution, and in turn relating to a STEM classroom, because in a few short years I will hopefully have my own STEM classroom,” Capobianco said. “It is really a great thing to put on your resume and you really learn a lot from attending.”

While students competed in their own category, they were still able to mix and interact with students from different schools through professional development and team building exercises as well as banquets and award luncheons that TEECA provided.

“I would strongly encourage any Technology Education or iSTEM major to attend the TEECA Conference. It was genuinely such a great experience and so rewarding,” Fidacaro said. “I learned valuable tools I can apply in my classroom later on and I was challenged in new ways that I never would have experienced if I did not attend TEECA.”

