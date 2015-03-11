Faculty Spotlight: 7 Questions with Manuel Figueroa

“Whether it is a leadership role, a volunteer role or a research role, you will learn valuable life skills from everything new you are willing to try. ”

1. What brought you to TCNJ?

A few years ago I was really interested in understanding what K-12 students thought about science and engineering and what motivated students to pursue careers in the STEM disciplines. I thought the best way to make a contribution was to teach future teachers about science and engineering. TCNJ has a history of teacher preparation and truly unique to TCNJ was that the technology and engineering teacher’s program was out of the School of Engineering. I thought it was a perfect fit for me.

2. What is your best memory or favorite part of your job from your time with TCNJ?

My favorite part about my job comes anytime I get to sit down with students and listen to where they came from and where they want to go. I try to facilitate their path to success by giving them new opportunities or linking them to some of my networks.

3. What is one of your research goals?

One of my research goals is to assess how a hands-on curriculum centered around nanoscale science can improve the learning of difficult concepts commonly taught in K-12 chemistry, physics and biology courses. At the same time I want to understand the specific barriers teachers face in embracing content that might seem high tech at first.

4. Do you have any advice for prospective students or current students?

Don’t make grades the sole focus of your college experiences. While grades are important, there are also a ton of other opportunities that will help you grow. Take every opportunity that is given to you. Whether it is a leadership role, a volunteer role or a research role, you will learn valuable life skills from everything new you are willing to try.

5. What is your favorite book or what are you reading?

Right now I’m finishing up Empires of Light, by Jill Jonnes. I like it because it transports me back to the 1880s, a time, similar to , where there was a lot of innovation going on and changes in technology where happening very quickly. It’s also great to read about how Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse fought it out to make electricity available to everyone.

6. How do you like to spend your time outside of TCNJ?

I like spending time with my two daughters and getting outside to the parks, museums and restaurants in Philadelphia.

7. If you had to sit next to someone on a plane for the next 8 hours, who would it be and why?

I would take the middle seat between Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama and Richard Feynman. El Pibe was one of the best soccer players from Colombia in the 80s and 90s. He was the captain of the Colombian team during a very troublesome time in the country. He was one of the best midfielders that I ever saw play and when I was young definitely someone I looked up to. He also had great hair! Richard Feynman was my favorite scientist growing up. He seemed to be a tinkerer who loved puzzles and a person who never lost his curiosity. He is considered by many the father of nanotechnology and also someone who cherished teaching.